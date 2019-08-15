A family of three standing near a bridge drowned while they were posing for a selfie, The man out of the three was rescued, but his wife and daughter were washed away in the overflowing nullah under the bridge.

In yet another tragic incident of death, two members of a family were swept away in a flooded nullah in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur on Wednesday while they were posing for a selfie. Their bodies were recovered later by the local police. The deceased have been identified as Bindu Gupta and her daughter Shruti. The two were accompanied by BD Gupta who too fell in the nullah but was saved by the locals, while his wife and daughter could not be saved.

They drowned near the bridge connecting Gandhi Nagar and Shikshak Nagar. Mandsaur collector Manoj Pushp said the mishap took place due to collapse of a portion of a bridge where the family was posing for a selfie. As soon as the dilapidated portion of the bridge collapsed, the daughter slipped and fell, followed by her mother and father. The mother-daughter were washed away immediately but the locals managed to rescue the father.

