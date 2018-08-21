A 23-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh was killed by the man she had accused off for sexually harassing her on daily basis. What's bizarre was that the following shocker took place right outside a government college in broad daylight.

Just a few days after it was reported that a Meerut teenager was set on fire by 6 men after she had refused to talk to them over the phone, a 23-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh was killed by the man she had accused off for sexually harassing her on daily basis. What’s bizarre was that the following shocker took place right outside a government college in broad daylight. As per reports, the victim was killed because she had denied taking back the police complaint filed against the accused. The accused was later identified as Anil Mishra. The following shocker took place outside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Government Girls College in Seoni.

As per an eyewitness, the girl was on her way to the college when the accused stopped her mid-way and dragged her by pulling hair. After thrashing her mercilessly, the accused picked up a stone and smashed it on the girl’s head.

Reports suggest that the accused had been threatening the victim from past few days and had been asking her to drop the police complaint filed against him. Irked by the refusal, Anil Mishra reached her college and killed her in broad daylight.

Hearing cries of the helpless girl, some students rushed for her rescue and overpowered Anil Mishra. The victim died while being taken to a hospital.

Talking to PTI, the investigating police officer said that Anil was waiting for the victim on his bike outside her college and after spotting her he thrashed her and smashed a stone on her head.

The officer added that as per preliminary investigations, it appears that the girl was killed as she had refused to take back the sexual harassment complaint. Special teams have been formed and investigations are underway.

