The Congress party in its election manifesto during the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls last year had promised reservation for locals in jobs. Hence, in the direction to fulfill their promise, it is coming up with 70% reservation in private sector for locals.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that his government will bring a law to ensure 70% reservation for locals in private sector in the state. While speaking in the state assembly he said that his government will not allow any injustice to the youth of Madhya Pradesh (MP), who are grappling with severe problem of unemployment. He said that with the law it will become compulsory for both the private and government enterprises to give more jobs to the state domiciles.

Congress in its manifesto in 2018 assembly polls in state had promised jobs to local unemployed youth. After taking oath, the Kamal Nath government had announced change in industrial promotional policies which provided financial incentives to the companies employing local youth from MP. Now, the government is going ahead to finally bring a law on this.

Kamal Nath said that people from MP are unable to sit for various job entrance exams in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal because they involve tests in local languages of the states. Hence, the youngsters from MP suffer huge disadvantage.

Hence, the new law would ensure that unemployed youth within the state gets adequate representation in private sector. The CM made this announcement in the Assembly while responding to a question from a BJP MLA that whether his government would raise the age limit for candidates from other states to take the state Service Commission exams in MP.

