"Security of journalists is our priority and strict action will be taken against the culprit," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said

A day after a TV journalist was run over by a truck in Madhya Pradesh, the Police on Monday arrested the truck driver which hit the journalist reporting on sand mafia. The driver was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind. Meanwhile, speaking on the matter, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that a strict against will be taken in the case. Earlier on Sunday, TV journalist, Sandeep Sharma had lost his life after he was mowed down a truck in Bhind district. According to reports, the journalist is said to be working on a case relating to illegal sand mining in the state. Reports also hint that the journalist had mentioned about the threat to his life earlier.

Speaking to media on the case, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Security of journalists is our priority and strict action will be taken against the culprit,” Chouhan told reporters.” A relative of journalist Sandeep Sharma, Kamade Prasad Tripathi has alleged that Sandeep’s death was not an accident but it was an assassination. It is a murder plotted by those whom he was reporting. He had bee getting threat calls but no action was taken. The victim’s relative further demanded a CBI probe into the case. Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team has already been set-up to probe the case.

Sandeep Sharma, a 35-year-old investigative journalist, died after being hit by a dumper in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind. He had been reporting on the sand mafia and had earlier complained to the Police about a threat to his life. CCTV footage displayed how the journalist ran over by a truck in Bhind district. He was probing links between the sand mafia and police officials in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.

Working with a national news channel, Sharma was on a motorcycle when a dumpster behind him suddenly veered to the left, it crushed Sharma on the spot. The incident took place a few meters away from Kotwali police station at 8.55AM. As Sharma had already complained to the police about a threat to his life, the incident could give credence to the possibility that it was a deliberate murder. After the incident, the cops reached the spot and took Sharma to the hospital. However, the journalist was declared brought dead. He was survived by his wife, 2 children aged 14 and 15 years.

