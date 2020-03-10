Madhya Pradesh: Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned today along with his 20 MLAs. Reports said Scindia along woth his suppoting MLAs may join BJP today in presence of JP Nada.

Former Union Minister and four-time Member of Parliament for Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 20 lawmakers, who resigned from the Madhya Pradesh Congress earlier today, may join the BJP at around 6 pm. Reports said Scindia would accept BJP’s membership in pressence of BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

Ex-Congressman handed over his resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Scindia, who got engaged in powertussle several times with MP CM Kamalnath and Digvijay Singh, could be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Saffron front, said reports.

Soon after Scindia quit Congress, 20 MLAs who were with him also sent their resignations to the Governor. Earlier, it was said that 25 MLAs may turn rebel and were ready to resign from 15-month-old Kamal Nath government.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App