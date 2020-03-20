Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has submitted his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon ahead of the floor test in the state assembly.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath resigned on Friday ahead of the floor test mandated by the Supreme Court to be held by 5 pm. Nath, who was exuding confidence to TV channels on Thursday, quit with a barb at Jyotiraditya Scindia and the 22 rebel MLAs that crores of rupees have been spent to bring down a democratically-elected government.

The BJP is likely to return party leader and 3-time CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan back in the saddle. The Supreme Court had yesterday refused to give time to Speaker NP Prajapati for 2 weeks since the court felt this will encourage horse-trading ahead of the vote. The apex court had allowed the rebel MLAs to avail police security if they were apprehensive.

The Kamal Nath government’s majority had been wafer-thin after the elections in 2018 returned the Congress to power in the state with 114 MLAs and the support of 2 BSP MLAs. The BJP had won in 109 seats.

Madhya Pradesh: #KamalNath arrives at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. He has resigned as the CM, ahead of the floor test in the state assembly which was to be held today. pic.twitter.com/ZDoDjGjfxk — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Kamal Nath has submitted his resignation to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. His letter states "All that has happened in Madhya Pradesh in the last two weeks is a new chapter in the weakening of democratic principles." pic.twitter.com/agzKBsdbxh — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

The 22 rebel Congress MLAs, some swearing allegiance to Scindia, had been whisked to Bengaluru last week and had resigned after the Gwalior royal joined the BJP. Speaker Prajapati admitted 6 resignations but wanted the rest to confirm their decision to resign in person.

The stirring of the pot was complete with Congress leaders like former CM Digvijaya Singh saying the rebel MLAs were captive against their will to return to the party. The rebels posted videos in which they said they were in Bengaluru of their own will and didn’t want any more discussions with the party.

Ahead of the floor test, the numbers in the MP Vidhan Sabha has come down to 206 after the resignations of the 22 rebel MLAs. The BJP has enough numbers to bring down the government since it has more than the current halfway mark of 103.

