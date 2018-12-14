Congress state president Kamal Nath will be sworn in as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on December 17, 2018. Chhindwara MP was announced as the next chief minister of the state after hours of meetings within the party chaired by party president Rahul Gandhi. After Kamal Nath's name was finally Tweeted by the Congress, in an emotional message, CM-to-be thanked Jyotiraditya Scindia for supporting him

Congress state president Kamal Nath will be sworn in as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on December 17, 2018. Chhindwara MP was announced as the next chief minister of the state after hours of meetings within the party chaired by party president Rahul Gandhi. There were reports of a rift within the party over whether to pick Indira’s so-called third son, Kamal Nath, or the young captain Jyotiraditya Scindia. At the meeting, however, Arif Aqueel proposed Kamal Nath’s name, and former CM Digvijay Singh seconded the proposal along with other senior party leaders. Now reports suggest, Kamal Nath will meet the state governor Anandiben Patel to work out the details of the ceremony.

After Kamal Nath’s name was finally Tweeted by the Congress, CM-to-be in an emotional message thanked Jyotiraditya Scindia for supporting him. He also pointed out that he had the privilege to work with his father late Madhavrao Scindia, and that Scindia had supported him, it mattered a lot.

