A viral video is doing the rounds on social media site Facebook which shows a group of around 11 MLAs who were trying to enter Omakareshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh but was being blocked by a bull which was standing on the entrance of the temple.

In a video which is getting viral on social media, lives of around 11 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh’s Omakareshwar Temple were on risk when they faced an encounter with a bull inside the temple. The entire incident was recorded on camera showing the lawmakers fighting with the bull and trying to get inside the temple. In the video, it can be seen that the MLAs are fighting the bull and attempting to enter the temple while risking their lives as the bull was getting frustrated and could have thrashed the MLAs any time.

The video has become viral on social media which shows that MLAs having a hard time entering the temple. Apart from the MLAs, there were other people including women who were trying to enter the temple but were seen scared while taking the steps towards the temple fearing what if the bull have attacked them.

In about 33-second video clip, the MLAs continue to struggle with the bull which was blocking their way risking their lives by forcing the bull backwards holding its horns.

The scene could have turned into a massive tragedy at any point in time if the bull could have got aggressive and turned violent in the temple.

