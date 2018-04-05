A 24-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh was killed by her father for marrying a man from a different community. Police have arrested the man in connection with the case. The woman, Sarla Mali was married to Pankaj Mali in a nearby village from her home.

A man in Madhya Pradesh couldn’t keep a level head as his 24-year-old daughter got married to a man from a different community and out of rage, the woman’s father allegedly killed her. The man has been arrested in connection with the case. Meanwhile, Khetia police station Sub-Inspector Rajendra Ingle said that the deceased, Sarla Mali had married to Pankaj Mali a year back, who doesn’t belong to the same community as that of Mali.

Since her marriage, her father and the other members of her family were unhappy with her. Mali, who lived with her husband in a nearby village from her father’s house was brought back home by her brother yesterday. Mali agreed to come home as she was informed that her mother was ill. Reports reveal that her brother triggered the false alarm that their mother was ill for which led her to rush home. Reports say that mali’s family members allegedly killed her with a sharp tool used for cutting sugarcane plants.

ALSO READ: CISF detains 2 for using fake tickets to enter IGI airport in Delhi

The Sub-Inspector further revealed that the father has been taken into custody. Meanwhile, a case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. There have been many cases in India where people have killed their daughters for marrying a man from different cast or community. Earlier a Mysuru man burned his daughter to death in Farmland for marrying a Dalit boy. The father confessed to the police that he had killed his 20-year-old daughter, Sushma, as he was unhappy about her marriage to a Dalit boy named Umesh.

ALSO READ: UP shocker! Minor boy loses leg after man shoves him into running machine

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App