A 35-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha, police said on Saturday, August 4. According to a report in PTI, the woman died of suffocation after her husband allegedly glued her eyes, nose and mouth shut at their residence in Rajput Colony on Friday. The report quoted Kotwali police station inspector R N Sharma saying that the deceased, Durga Bai was suffocated to death by her husband Halkeram Kushwaha. The police said that the husband took a strong adhesive, generally used for sticking broken items, to stuff in her mouth, nose and eyes, which suffocated the wife to death.

The matter came to light when one of the two sons of the accused found the body of his mother lying static on the floor. Before murdering his wife, the accused had sent two of his sons to go outside of the house. As one of the boys returned home, he witnessed the crime and inform the police. A police complaint was filed by the 15-year-old son against his father. Following the complaint, Halkeram was booked and a search operation was initiated to catch him.

The boy told the police that his father was a drunkard and often used to fight with his mother. He also said that once he had tried to poison his mother. Earlier the same incident surfaced from Madhya Pradesh in 2016, where a woman tried to kill her husband after using the same adhesive while he was asleep.

Also, a 45-year-old woman was arrested by Vellore police for biting off a part of her husband’s penis during a fight with him. Both of them caught into a fight after the husband found the woman with another man.

