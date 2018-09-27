A government college professor in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur was seen on video touching the feet of some Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists, who accused him of being anti-national. According to reports, the incident took place at the Rajiv Gandhi Government College in Mandsaur when ABVP activists were shouting slogans and the professor tried to stop them.

A government college professor in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur was seen on video touching the feet of some Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists, who allegedly accused him of being anti-national after he asked them not to shout slogans outside a classroom that he was teaching.

According to reports, the incident took place at the Rajiv Gandhi Government College in Mandsaur when ABVP activists were shouting slogans while en-route to submit a memorandum to the college principal over a delay in the announcement of examination results. When Professor Dinesh Gupta tried to stop them from shouting, ABVP activists threatened him with an FIR for the unpatriotic act.

ABVP protesters have alleged that he stopped them from saying “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

In the video, professor Gupta is seen touching the activists’ feet saying that he’s done the crime of teaching, as per News18. Gupta applied for leave for three days on Thursday, according to The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Sisodiya has termed the incident as not as big as it’s being made out to be. MLA Sisodiya did not stop here, he claimed that students did not ask the professor to apologise or touch their feet, he did it on his own.

“I am trying to get the students to apologise if they are at fault. Or to get him to pardon the students,” MLA Sisodia was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

