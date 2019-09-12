Married two months before to appease the rain gods, frogs were divorced to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. During the divorce ceremony, the members believe that the separation would bring relief to the people from heavy rainfall.

Two frogs, who were married two months before to appease the rain gods, were divorced to appease gods again to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. On July 19, the frogs were wedded in drought-hit Bhopal in a belief to please Lord Indra for bringing rains in the region.

This time, the amphibians were divorced after the region received heavy rain. The showers have created havoc in the region and the people put the frogs together again for divorce proceedings so that the rains may stop.

On September 11, the divorce ceremony for the frogs was performed at Bhopal’s Indrapuri temple. Amid rituals, the amphibians were separated. During the ceremony, mantras were chanted. The members of the Om Shiva Seva Shakti Mandal believe that the separation of the couple would bring relief to the people of Bhopal.

The state of Madya Pradesh has been receiving heavy rainfall since last month. The MeT department has warned the no respite in the next three to four days from heavy rains lashing the state. The department has also issued alert for 35 districts across the state for the next 24 hours including Indore, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Barwani, Burhanpur, Ujjain, Ratlam, Shahpur, Agar, Dewas, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore, Guna, and Ashoknagar.

Bhopal: 6 gates of Kolar Dam were opened today after 2016, due to incessant rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/L41AhJrEZy — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

In the last 24 hours, Bhopal has recorded 48 mm of rain. The two gates-Kaliyasot Dam and Bhadbhada Dam have been opened to release the water. During the period of June 1, 2019 to September 11, 2019, the state had already recorded 1076.2 mm rain, which is 26 percent more than the normal rainfall.

Bhopal has received 1560.6 mm rainfall, which is 78 percent more than normal rainfall. The normal monsoon rainfall is estimated around 878.1 mm rainfall. Mandsaur district has received 120 mm percent more rainfall than normal. The adjoining Neemuch district has recorded over 87 percent more rainfall.

