Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday recovered a dead body of a mentally retarded woman. As per reports, a group of people beaten up the woman on suspicion of being a child-lifter. The police has detained 6 people in the case and likely to arrest them after gathering steady evidence.

Another case of mob lynching was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district, where a group of people killed a woman on suspicion of being a child-lifter on Sunday. As per police reports, the woman was mentally unstable and was roaming in Morba police station area of Singrauli from last few days. The victim’s body was recovered from a forest.

A police officer reported that they got information about an unidentified dead body, which was dumped near the forests of Morwa area. He also added that injuries on the deceased’s body indicate that it’s a case of mob lynching.

Police has noted down the statements of the local residents and on the basis of these statements officials have detained 6 people and they are likely to be arrested.

According to reports, the mob beat up the mentally retarded woman mercilessly and later, when they realised that she was mentally challenged villagers dumped her body in a canal near the forest.

A few days back, in another similar incident, a man was beaten to death by a group of people on suspicions of cow-smuggling. Later, the victim was identified as 28-year-old Akbar Khan, who was lynched in the Uttar Pradesh’s Alwar district.

Media reports allegedly said that Alwar police officials visited a police station and stopped for a tea break before taking the victim to the hospital. So far, 3 people have been arrested by police suspected to be involved in Alwar mob lynching.

