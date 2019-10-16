Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma has compared the present condition of roads in the state to BJP MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya. Sharma didn’t stop here and he further attacked BJP MP Hema Malini and said the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Kamal Nath will make the roads as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks.

PC Sharma, who holds law and legal affairs portfolio, said the heavy rainfall in the state has created potholes that look like more the stains of smallpox which basically resembles the cheeks of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Earlier, the opposition has been criticizing government over the deteriorating condition of roads. The Minister also took a jibe at former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan where he had compared the roads of Madhya Pradesh with Washington. Chouhan had said the condition of roads in the state were better than the US. Former CM Shivraj had gone to the US when he stated the condition of roads in the state under his leadership.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh Minister, PC Sharma in Bhopal: Yeh Washington aur New York ki sadke thi kaisi? Paani gira jam ke aur yahan gaddhe hi gaddhe ho gaye, Kailash Vijayvargiya ke jo gaal hain waise ho gaye….15-20 din mein chaka-chak sadke Hema Malini ke gaal jaisi ho jayengi. pic.twitter.com/7IwMutJns8 — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019

Another Minister Sajjan Singh Verma earlier this year had also attacked Hema Malini after he accused the BJP of using her dance moves to earn votes. The leader’s comment had come after BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had made a sexist remark on Priyanka Gandhi’s induction in active politics. Kailash had stated that the congress was fielding chocolate faces in the elections.

Also Read: PMC Bank swindle: Ex-Jet Airways staffer with Rs 90 lakh deposit dies of cardiac arrest after protest

During the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Priyanka had joined active politics and also campaigned for the Lok Sabha candidates. Priyanka visited several places including Uttar Pradesh where he was leading the party rallies. This was the first attempt by the Priyanka to attend the rallies for the party candidates.

Also Read: Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: At Charkhi Dadri rally, PM Narendra Modi promises to stop India’s water share from flowing into Pakistan

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App