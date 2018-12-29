A newborn girl succumbed to injuries after her mother chopped off her extra fingers, toes fearing that it would get difficult for her to get married. The incident took place in a village near Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district. The girl was born on December 22 with 6 fingers in both the hand and 6 toes in both the feet.

A newborn in Madhya Pradesh’s village near Khandwa district died after her mother chopped off her extra fingers and toes. The newborn girl succumbed to injuries after the mother chopped off extra fingers after she discovered that the child was born with 6 fingers each in both hands and 6 toes each in both the feet. She did it due to her fear that it would be difficult for her child to get married if she had these extra fingers. According to reports, the girl was born on December 22.

The girl was born to Tarabai residing in Sundardev village near Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district. As per reports, the woman used a sharp farming tool to chop off extra fingers and toes, however, the child could not survive the injuries and die. The woman later tried to heal the injuries using cow dung but the child could not survive.

Following the incident, Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, Superintendent of Police said that they can only take action in the case once the post-mortem and medical reports in the case comes. As per reports, the mother could have chopped off her newborn’s fingers, toes out of the fear that eighter she won’t get married or it could also be some superstitious believe.

