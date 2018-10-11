A police team with help of villagers recovered five dead bodies a well on Wednesday in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. As per police reports, all deceased were minor and siblings. An investigation officer told reporters that the parents of deceased are missing and investigation of the case in underway.

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday recovered bodies of 5 children from a well in Barwani district. As per the police reports, all deceased were siblings and aged between three to seven years. “Bhatar Singh, the father of the children, had two marriages. The man and both the wives are missing,” said the police.

The reports say that the 40-year-old man had four children with his first wife Sundari Bai (36), and one with the second wife Anita Bai (30). An investigating officer said that a police team with help of villagers has recovered the bodies from the well and all dead bodies have been sent for autopsy test.

“We have sent the bodies for postmortem and two search teams for the missing parents,” added police. The officer added that a case has been lodged and police is trying to find the roots of the crime and nab the culprits.

In another similar horrifying case, 3 members of a family were stabbed to death in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area. All 4 members of the family were stabbed by the unidentified attacker, say reports.

The 40-year-old, Mithilesh, his wife Siya and their daughter Neha succumbed to their injuries while their son Suraj is battling for his life in a hospital.

According to initial reports, the local police have, so far, not been able to identify the accused. The cops reached the spot after they were informed about the shocking incident around 5:00 am in the morning.

According to police, an FIR has been registered into the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police are not ruling out the possibility of personal rivalry.

