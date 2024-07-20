Madhya Pradesh Police Search School On IIT Indore Campus After Bomb Threat

On Saturday, police searched a Central School on the IIT campus in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after the school reported receiving an email threatening to “blow up” the campus on August 15, Independence Day. The authorities took immediate action to ensure the safety of the school and its students.

The threat email was sent on July 17 from an unidentified user to the official email of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya on the IIT Indore campus in Simrol. The school reported the email to the Simrol police on July 18, prompting an investigation.

Police, along with a bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs, conducted a thorough search of the school campus. Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Umakant Choudhary told ANI that the email, sent by someone identifying as “XYZ,” threatened to blow up the campus on August 15 and included some offensive language. The subject of the email mentioned ISI, Pakistan, to sensationalize the threat.

A case has been registered under section 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and an investigation is underway. Choudhary stated that while such emails can sometimes be hoaxes, the police are treating this matter seriously. So far, nothing suspicious has been found during the search.

Choudhary added that the police met with the campus security officer and spoke with teachers and students, advising everyone to stay alert and report anything suspicious. The situation is being closely monitored, and there is no need to panic.

The police will continue investigating, and regular security checks will be conducted on the campus in the coming days. Additionally, the cyber police team is working to trace the sender of the email.