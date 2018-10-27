Ahead of 2018 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra did a press conference in Bhopal and targetted Congress. Sambit Patra said that the Gandhi family has looted the Madhya Pradesh for years, we have the evidence of corruption.

In a presser, BJP man asked Rahul Gandhi to speak on the National Herald case. "We have much evidence and proof to expose that Gandhi family looted our country," said BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Eviction orders were given thrice, the case is going in the court. Police are also going to submit a report. Rahul Gandhi will have to give an answer for every penny, Sambit Patra said. Sambit Patra added that in the National Herald case, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are roaming around Rs 50,000. Both of them are a few steps away from jail.

Soon after Sambit Patra’s press conference, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, in a Tweet, said, “Gandhis’ National Loot must be giving pain, to even Bapu in heaven, that the word Gandhi has been vitiated.

