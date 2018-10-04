Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday hinted at an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. The senior Congress leader said his party is in talks with Akhilesh Yadav over the possible alliance with SP for upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday hinted at an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. The senior Congress leader said his party is in talks with Akhilesh Yadav over the possible alliance with SP for upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Addressing the media, he said Congress will ensure that BJP government is voted out of power. The Congress would work out different strategies with parties in states to ensure that there is no division of anti-BJP votes in the next assembly elections, he added.

His remark comes a day after Mayawati announced that her party BSP will fight upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls on its own. Mayawati on Wednesday ruled out any alliance with the Congress and said BSP will fight the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan alone.

Launching a scathing attack on former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, she said the senior Congress leader is a BJP agent as he does not want a Congress-BSP alliance. The BSP chief further said that Digvijaya Singh is afraid of investigative agencies like ED, and CBI.

Mayawati also questioned Congress’ intention, saying that Rahul Gandhi-led party wants to cause harm to other friendly political parties.

The BJP took a jibe at Congress soon after Mayawati announced to go alone in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections, saying that coalitions are not in Congress’s DNA.

Mayawati had earlier announced a tie-up with Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh for next assembly elections. Ajit Jogi, the former Chhattisgarh chief minister, was expelled from Congress in 2016. It was a major political blow for Congress which was looking to spearhead opposition unity to defeat Narendra Modi and his party BJP in 2019 polls.

The elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held late this year along with other states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

