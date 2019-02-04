Reportedly, the convict kidnapped the victim in June 2018 and took her to a secret place. He raped her multiple times and left her in the jungle thinking she was dead. The victim was later found to be struggling for life and spent months undergoing treatment in New Delhi. As per reports, she had to get her intestines realigned after sustaining the attack from Mahendra Singh Gond.

Madhya Pradesh: Teacher to be hanged on March 2 for raping 4-year-old student, will be first execution after change in rape law

A teacher convicted of raping his 4-year-old student has been sentenced to be hanged by a Madhya Pradesh district court on Monday. The hanging will be carried out on March 2 in Jabalpur Central Jail. Mahendra Singh Gond, who committed the horrendous crime in June last year, will become the first person to be executed since the capital punishment was introduced for child rapists.

Reportedly, the convict kidnapped the victim in June 2018 and took her to a secret place. He raped her multiple times and left her in the jungle thinking she was dead. The victim was later found to be struggling for life and spent months undergoing treatment in a New Delhi hospital. As per reports, she had to get her intestines realigned after sustaining the attack from Mahendra Singh Gond.

While confirming the death sentence, the judges said, “‘Courts cannot evade their duty to be tough with hard-core criminals so that there is some deterrent against indulging in such gruesome crimes. The incident assumes greater significance because the person involved is a teacher who is supposed to teach lessons in morality to his students.”

Earlier last year, a bill was passed in the Parliament which allowed the death penalty to rapists who attack a child below 12 years of age.

