Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram elections 2018 results: The counting of votes in 5 key high stakes assembly elections Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram is currently underway. The recently concluded assembly elections are being touted as the semi-final ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Going by the early trends, the Congress is ahead of BJP in Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP is slightly but Congress is also showing a better performance than 2013. In Chhattisgarh also, BJP is again leading at the moment but Congress is also catching up.

Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP has been in power for the last three terms, at the moment it is appearing that Congress is giving a tough fight to BJP, however, Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led party is slightly ahead than the Congress. While the counting process is still underway, and the current party positions are based on trends and early leads, a clear picture of who will stake hold in how many states is still not clear.

Telangana, where the assembly elections were held almost 6-months prior to its scheduled date, the party led by incumbent chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is appearing unshakable and is currently leading in the state. However, Congress is also not far behind. In Mizoram, MNF is leading with 11 seats and Congress is so far ahead on 6 seats.

Though the counting is underway, so far, one thing is sure that the Congress party has improved its overall performance in all the 5 key states and emerging one of the strongest party among all the competitors. The Rahul Gandhi-led party performance in previous assembly elections have only brought disappointment to its cadres but today’s result may bring a different picture to the table.

