Tikamgarh man was forced to carry his dead mother on a bike for post-mortem as the hospital of Mohangarh district refused a hearse. The video of the man went viral on social media. The deceased identified as Kunwarbai Banshkar, a resident of Mastapur village, died due to a snake bite.

Another shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh! A man on Wednesday, July 11 was seen carrying the dead body of his mother on a motorcycle. The son took the step after the district hospital in Tikamgarh denied giving a hearse van to the man for post-mortem. The upper collector of the district Mohangarh has ordered an inquiry into the matter. ANI took to its Twitter account to share the video of a man seen carrying his dead mother for post-mortem on the bike.

#WATCH Tikamgarh: Man brought dead body of mother on a motorcycle for post mortem after being allegedly denied hearse van by district hospital in Mohangarh. Upper Collector has ordered an inquiry. (7.7.18) #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/zyrjasFTVe — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018

