Another shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh! A man on Wednesday, July 11 was seen carrying the dead body of his mother on a motorcycle. The son took the step after the district hospital in Tikamgarh denied giving a hearse van to the man for post-mortem. The upper collector of the district Mohangarh has ordered an inquiry into the matter. ANI took to its Twitter account to share the video of a man seen carrying his dead mother for post-mortem on the bike.
#WATCH Tikamgarh: Man brought dead body of mother on a motorcycle for post mortem after being allegedly denied hearse van by district hospital in Mohangarh. Upper Collector has ordered an inquiry. (7.7.18) #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/zyrjasFTVe
— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018
Tikamgarh: Man takes dead body of mother on a motorcycle for post mortem after being allegedly denied hearse van by district hospital in Mohangarh. Upper Collector has ordered an inquiry. (7.7.18) #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/qvMHQdzlKU
— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018
(UPDATING…)