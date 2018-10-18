Madhya Pradesh train accident: Two coaches of a Delhi-bound Trivandrum Rajdhani Express (12431) were derailed on Thursday after it was hit by a truck at a manned level crossing between Godhra and Ratlam, the ANI reported. According to reports, The truck driver, who was critically injured, died after he rammed into the level crossing while no passenger was injured in the accident. The truck was also badly damaged.

The accident took place at around 6.44 am near Thandla in Madhya Pradesh. The truck broke the gates of a manned level crossing and hit the B7 and B8 coach of the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Trivandrum Rajdhani Express. The crossing was closed for road traffic at the time of incident.

All the passengers of affected coaches were shifted to the other coaches and 12431 Rajdhani Express was moved ahead from the accident site leaving the affected coaches. Restoration work is on to start the lines at the site as soon as possible, the Western Railway said.

