In a bizarre incident being reported, some unidentified men looted a Dial 100 Police Vehicle at gunpoint, held policemen captive and kidnapped a girl in Panna's Bamurha village. After the matter was reported, police formed special teams to nab the accused for kidnapping a girl and also for looting a police vehicle. The incident took place after the police received a phone call on the night of January 27. After kidnapping the girl the accused released the cops along with the vehicle and fled away with the girl in their own vehicle.

In a bizarre incident being reported from Madhya Pradesh, a police vehicle was stolen by a couple of men at gunpoint on January 27. After stealing the Dial 100 police vehicle, which is mostly used for patrolling purpose by the security forces, the accused held 2 to 3 policemen captive and later kidnapped a girl in the police vehicle. The matter comes to light just a day after the nation celebrated the Republic Day when the security forces are in full force.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that they received a call on the night of January 27. After the police reached the spot they found a man lying on the road in the inebriated state. Finding the man helpless, the police officers bent down to help the man only to be held captive later. Further disclosing the matter, the investigating officer Riyaz Iqbal said that when the two cops got down helping him, the man took out a pistol and held it on their head. Just a few moments later he was also joined by four other men who were said to be hiding in the dark.

The officer added that the accused held the two of the policemen captive and fled with the police vehicle in which they had come. After fleeing from the spot with the police vehicle, the accused used it to kidnap a girl. As per reports, after kidnapping the girl the accused released the cops along with the vehicle and fled away with the girl in their own vehicle. Following the primary investigation, the girl was identified as a resident of Bamurha village. Following the incident, the police formed two separate teams to nab the accused as soon as possible.