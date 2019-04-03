Madras HC directs Centre to Ban Tik Tok app: The Tik Tok app is soon going to be banned in Madras. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Central government to ban the download of the Chinese video making an sharing application Tik Tok.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Central government to ban the download of the Chinese video making an sharing application Tik Tok. The Bench has stated that the platform is working as a source of sharing and distributing inappropriate and explicit content which is leaving a harmful impact on the minds of the children. A division bench consisting of justice N Kurubakaran and justice SS Sundar has also directed media organizations in order to not telecast or promote the videos created using Tik Tok mobile app. According to the bench, legislation like the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act can be brought in India.

According to the reports, Tik Tok is one of the most used apps among teenagers and the people of young age and it is an addictive app too. The future of the youngsters and the upcoming generation is on stake due to addictive apps like Tik Tok, Vigo and games like PUBG. The court observed this and mentioned the fact in its order issued on April 3, 2019. The petition which has demanded the prohibition of the Tik Tok app has been scheduled for further hearing on April 16, 2019. In February, Tamil Nadu Information Technology minister M Manigandan had told the Assembly that a request will be made to the Central Government in order to ban the Tik Tok app in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Tik Tok is basically a Chinese app for creating, distributing and sharing videos online. The app was originally launched in China in 2016. It is one of the leading video sharing and making platform in Asia. The App gained a lot of fame and became one of the most downloaded app by 2018 in the United States. On this application, the users can create videos of 3 to 60 seconds and share them on various social media platforms.

