The Madras High Court on Friday ordered a CBI probe against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in connection with alleged corruption in awarding of contracts by state highways department. CM Edappadi K Palaniswami holds the state highways portfolio along with 10 other departments.

DMK has alleged that 4 projects worth Rs 48,000 crore were allegedly given to Chief Minister's friends

The Madras High Court on Friday ordered a CBI probe against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in connection with alleged corruption in awarding of contracts by state highways department. Edappadi K Palaniswami holds the state highways portfolio along with 10 other departments in Tamil Nadu government. In its order, the high court directed the CBI to finish the probe within three months into the allegations against Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami.

The high court passed the order on a plea filed by organising secretary of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam RS. Bharathi. DMK is the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu Assembly. Earlier, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, which comes under the state government, had given a clean chit to Edappadi K Paliniswami in highways contracts case.

In its petition, the DMK alleged that 4 highway projects worth Rs 48,000 crore were allegedly given to Chief Minister’s friends. Judge AD Jagadish Chandira also directed the DVAC to handover all records to the central investigating agency within a week for a further investigation into the case.

ALSO READ: #MeToo fire hits judiciary! Supreme Court agrees to hear woman judge’s plea alleging sexual harassment by former district judge in MP

The judge further said there should be a free and fair investigation into the allegations against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

ALSO READ: Madras HC orders CBI probe against Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami in highway contracts case

DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday approached the Madras High Court to quash a government order transferring probe into the new secretariat-cum-assembly complex building case to DVAC.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More