Madras High Court Chief Justice VK Tahilramani set to resign over transfer to Meghalaya HC: Madras High Court Chief Justice VK Tahilramani has decided to quit as a mark of protest against the Supreme Court Collegium ordered to transfer her from Madra to Meghalaya. Earlier on August 28, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had directed Justice Tahilramani transfer to the Meghalaya High Court, however, she had asked the court to reconsider its decision. A couple of days back, the Collegium had rejected her appeal asking her to follow the orders of the court.

Earlier in the day, CJ Tahilramani informed her colleagues that she was resigning at a dinner with judges from Madras High Court. Reports said that the Collegium had taken the decision to transfer her after receiving feedback from the Madras High Court. The News Minute reported that the judge was likely to write to the President of India as he was re-examining his decision.

Two days after Supreme Court Collegium, headed by CJI, rejected her request to reconsider her transfer to Meghalaya HC Madras HC chief justice VK Tahilramani quits in protest

The report said that CJ VK Tahilramani told senior counsel Indira Jaising that she was not a part of the system anymore and would soon be sending her resignation to the President of India and Chief Justice of India.

Justice Tahilramani has been protesting against the collegium ever since it has recommended AK Mittal, Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court to take Tahilramani’s place in Madras High Court. Before being transferred to Meghalaya High Court, she was serving the Mumbai High Court. She has taken up some of the key and controversial cases during her tenure.

