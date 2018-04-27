Nalini Sriharan, a convict in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, had moved a plea in the Madras High Court to seek a premature release on the humanitarian grounds. However, the court had dismissed her plea on Friday, citing that it cannot interfere in the matter as the issue has been already seized by Supreme Court.

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a plea moved by Nalini Sriharan, a convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, seeking premature release. Nalini had sought an early release on humanitarian grounds by exercising powers conferred on the Governor under Article 161 of the Constitution. Nalini is currently serving life imprisonment in Vellore women’s prison for her involvement in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The division bench of the Madras High Court passed the order while noting that the court cannot interfere in the matter since the issue has already been seized by the Supreme Court.

Nalini in her petition sought a release under a 1994 scheme, framed by the state government to release prisoners who had completed 20 years of imprisonment. However, advocate General Vijay Narayan, opposed the appeal and submitted that the present issue was completely covered by the judgement of Supreme Court. He said, “The Supreme Court has passed an interim order against the state government and it is still pending. Therefore, the state cannot act now”. Nalini has since decided to approach the Supreme Court over this matter.

Nalini was convicted by a special court at Poonamalle, Tamil Nadu, in 1998. The Supreme Court confirmed her conviction and death sentence a year later. However, following a mercy petition by the convict, the Tamil Nadu government commuted her sentence to life in 2000. Under Article 161 of the Constitution, Nalini, who has completed over 26 years in prison, sent a representation on February 22, 2014, to the state for a premature release. A single judge directed the state government to consider her representation, subject to the outcome of the petition pending before the Supreme Court.

Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2014 had ordered for the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case invoking the powers vested with the state government. The central government immediately approached the Supreme Court which stayed the release of the convicts.

