The Madras High Court registered a suo moto case contempt against Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja on Monday, September 17, over his abusive remarks against police and judiciary. Raja was captured in a video, in which he was seen calling the police anti-Hindu' and ‘Highly corrupt’ and using derogatory language for the high court.

In the latest controversy, Raja was captured in a video, in which he was seen calling the police anti-Hindu' and ‘Highly corrupt’

BJP national secretary H Raja landed into trouble after the Madras high court on Monday, September 17, registered a suo motu contempt proceeding against him. The decision comes after the BJP leader made some derogatory remarks against the judiciary and police in an argument with the police over the Vinayagar procession in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district. A constitutional bench headed by C T Selvam and Justice M Nirmalkumar ordered a statutory notice to Raja urging him to appear in the court in the upcoming 4 weeks.

The incident took place after the massive outburst created by Raja and his supporters in the district on Saturday. Following which an FIR was registered against him and others for not following to Madras court’s order. Raja has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as 143 (unlawful assembly), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) among others.

ALSO READ: Modi in Varanasi LIVE updates: Wishes pour in for Prime Minister as he turns 68

Reacting to the development, senior minister D Jayakumar said that the ruling party was considering to take action and hold consultations by legal experts. He also enunciated that the court would take action against Rajs’s remarks. The BJP leader has landed into many controversies in the past for his statements on many issues.

In March this year, a controversy erupted over Raja’s remarks saying that statues of Self-Respect Movement leader Periyar could be the next to be vandalised after Lenin’s statue, which was bulldozed in Tripura.

In the latest controversy, Raja was captured in a video, in which he was seen calling the police anti-Hindu’ and ‘Highly corrupt’ and using derogatory language for the High Court.

ALSO READ: Bhima-Koregaon violence case highlights: Supreme Court fixes Sept 19 as next hearing date, says criminal investigations are based on allegations only

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More