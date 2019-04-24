Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok app download: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday lifted the ban on TikTok app download. Previously, the court banned the app on April 3, 2019, due to the high exposure of pornographic content.

Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok app download: The Madras High Court has lifted the ban on TikTok on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Previously, the court banned the app on April 3, 2019, due to the high exposure of pornographic content. In the hearing which took place today, the High Court stated that it was worried about the security of the children and crimes against them. The bench comprised Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice SS Sundar removed the ban from the app.

The High Court had earlier urged the centre to ban the usage and download of the app. On April 16, the Supreme Court refused to ban the app. On April 16, the Supreme Court refused to ban the app and the second hearing of the ban was scheduled on April 22, 2019. Supreme Court ordered the Madras High Court to pass a final decision by April 24 on the Tik Tok app’s petition against the ban. A bench controlled by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that if the High Court of Madras will not pass its final verdict by April 24, it will remove the ban from the video creating and sharing app.

Tik Tok filed a complaint in the top court stating that the ban on the Tik Tok app breaches the fundamental right to free speech and expression. Tik Tok mentioned that their app is simply a platform for the people to generate, post and share their content. The platform has plays no role in the creation and selection of the content. The officials of Tik Tok also mentioned that the action taken against them is selective as other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are suffering the same issues related to the content.

