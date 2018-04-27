The Madras High Court on Friday rejected a plea to disqualify Deputy Chief Minister O.Pannerselvam and 10 other AIADMK MLAs for voting against the government during a motion of confidence moved in February last year. The judgement has come as a big relief to the ruling government as the bench has observed that it cannot interfere in the assembly speakers' power.

In what comes as a shot in the arm for the ruling government, the Madras High Court on Friday rejected a plea to disqualify Deputy Chief Minister O.Pannerselvam and 10 other AIADMK MLAs for voting against the government during a motion of confidence moved in February last year. The bench observed that the court cannot interfere in the assembly speaker’s power. The judgement is seen as a major relief to the ruling government. Law Minister CV Shanmugan said their stand has been vindicated as DMK had filed the case for political reasons. Meanwhile, DMK, the principal opposition party said they will review the judgement and decide on the further appeal.

The first bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose passed the order on a PIL moved by R Sakkarapani, whip of the DMK and four disqualified MLAs loyal to independent MLA TTV Dinakaran. The court had reserved its order in March after recording the written arguments submitted by the petitioners, the assembly speaker, the deputy chief minister, Pannerselvam and other MLAs. The petitioners had contended that by voting against the trust motion, the 11 MLAs, including Pannerselvam had violated the whip issued by the ruling party and hence attracted disqualification under the anti-defection law. However, the deputy chief minister had opposed the plea saying the whip was issued only to the 122 MLAs who were staying in the Golden Bay resort and not to his erstwhile group.

To quell the rebellion by Pannerselvam, the AIADMK had kept its 122 MLAs at a resort in the outskirts of the city. They were directly brought to the assembly for the trust vote which was eventually won by the Palaniswamy faction. Within months of the trust vote, Palaniswamy faction rebelled against party leaders V.K.Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran paving way for a patch up with the OPS camp. The groups led by Pannerselvam and Palaniswamy later merged in August 2017 and the election commision allotted the party symbol to them.

The judgement, in this case, is seen a precursor to the verdict on the plea moved by the 18 disqualified MLAs seeking to set aside the order of the speaker disqualifying them under the anti-defection law after they sided with rebel leader TTV Dinakaran. A decision of the high court in this petition can determine the longevity of the ruling dispensation.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App