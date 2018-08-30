The Madras High Court has ruled that all the toll plazas managed by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) should have a separate lane for VVIPS, sitting judges, so that they are not compelled to wait. A Madras High Court bench held by Justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and MV Muralidharan passed the order. The latest ruling by the Madras High Court has created a feeling of anxiety, dismay among the people.

The Madras High Court has ruled that all the toll plazas managed by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) should have a separate lane for VVIPS, sitting judges, so that they don’t have to wait at the toll plazas. A Madras High Court bench held by Justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and MV Muralidharan passed the order. The latest ruling by the Madras High Court has created a feeling of anxiety, dismay among the people. Passing the judgement, Justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and MV Muralidharan said that it was disheartening to notice that vehicles of VIPs, sitting judges were being stopped at toll plazas due to which they have to wait in long queues for 10-15 minutes.

Madras High Court has asked NHAI to issue a circular to all the toll plazas managed by it to have a separate lane for the VVIPs, sitting judges so that they are not compelled to wait. The court further warned the highway authority that if they fail to do so then a show-cause notice will be issued to the concerned authority for violating the order.

The Madras High Court was hearing a batch of petitions including one by L&T Krishnagiri-Wallajapet Tollway Limited. While the court has passed the ruling, it seems that the order has not gone down well with the people. It has created a feeling of anxiety among them and are of the view that this will further promote VVIP culture in the country.

