In a shocking incident being reported from near Delhi, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old boy. After police nabbed the boy and questioned him, he revealed that he executed the horrendous act with the help of a madarsa cleric in Ghazipur.

A madrasa cleric was arrested for his alleged involvement in a rape of an 11-year-old girl in Delhi last week. The girl, who hails from Ghazipur, east Delhi was taken to the madrasa in Ghaziabad and was allegedly raped by a teenage boy. After a full-scale investigation was launched into the matter, police were able to nab the 17-year-old accused. The accused boy was detained after a medical examination confirmed rape of the girl and is currently under custody. The madrasa cleric, identified as Ghulam Shahid, was too questioned after the victim’s family demanded probe into his alleged involvement in the girl’s captivation and rape.

Last Saturday, a complaint was filed by the police who began the search about 24 hours after she went missing from home. The case was registered under the POCSO (Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences) Act and the boy has been sent to a juvenile home. The police is interrogating the cleric for his role in the rape case and whether he was aware that the girl was taken to madrasa, police said. Delhi Police spokesperson Deependra Pathak said, “All allegations and circumstances will be taken into account. We are examining all allegations and will act if these are substantiated”.

While speaking to press, the wife of the accused cleric rebuffed the accusations against her husband saying, “My husband has not committed any wrongdoing. He is innocent. He had been teaching at the madrasa for the last five years. So many young girls passed out and nothing went wrong. It is not possible that the little girl went through all that.”

President of BJP’s Delhi unit Manoj Tiwari met the victim’s family along with east Delhi parliamentarian Maheish Girri. Both the leaders expressed their grief on the horrific incident and assured all the help they can provide to the kin of the victim. They also promised them that they will raise the matter with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and ask him to take cognizance of the incident.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App