A Class 5 girl studying at a madrasa in Kerala was expelled by the authorities after a picture of her sporting a sandalwood bindi | Image for pictorial representation

A Class 5 girl studying at a madarsa in Kerala was expelled by the authorities after a picture of her sporting a sandalwood bindi was seen. The matter was highlighted after several fringe groups gave it a controversial angle. The girl had worn a sandalwood bindi while she was shooting for a short film which was a part of an acting assignment. Expressing disagreement over the matter, the girl’s father, Ummar Malayil, took to his Facebook handle and shared a post describing the whole incident. He further stated that the action that was taken by madarsa authorities cannot be justified.

Taking to his Facebook page, girls father said that her daughter was expelled from the madarsa despite being a good performer in academic and extra-curricular activities. He further stated that they were fortunate that they were not stoned.

The post that was shared by the girl’s father went viral within a few seconds after it was posted on Facebook. It received over 7,500 likes and over 2,700 shares in just a short span of time.

The Facebook post shared in Malayalam language, said that Class 5 girl was expelled by madarsa authorities for sporting a sandalwood bindi for her acting project.

As per reports, the following action was taken by the madarsa authorities after some fringe elements had protested against the girl wearing a bindi.

In the FB post, the father said that his daughter had won many prizes for her outstanding performance in studies. While many supported him on his stand, several slammed him stating that sporting a bindi is not allowed in Sharia law.

The following incident refutes the reports that claimed that the madarsa in Kerala had incorporated various changes in the system to reflect diversity of the country.

