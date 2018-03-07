According to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said, that Maersk Honam was with 27 crew members on board from which 13 were Indian caught fire in Lakshadweep Islands last night. Currently, four ship's crew members are missing while others have been rescued. An immediate search operation has been ordered to find the missing members.

In a horrendous incident, a 330-meter-long Maersk container caught fire in Lakshadweep Islands last night. According to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said, that Maersk Honam was with 27 crew members on board from which 13 were Indian. Currently, four ship’s crew members are missing while others have been rescued. Merchant Ship MV Als Cicero rushed to the location and reached Maersk Honam at about 11:25PM and rescued the 23 crew members. An immediate search operation has been ordered to find the missing members.

According to the statement released by ICJ, the Maersk Honam was travelling to Suez from Singapore. It caught fire last night with flames that were about 25 meters high. The flames reportedly were from the main deck of the ship rising up to the bridge. Out of 27 members, 13 were Indian including the captain of the ship. It was at a distance of 570 km from Agatti in the Lakshwadeep Islands. After the explosion was registered, the vessel reported the incident and requested immediate assistance.

The crew decided to leave the container when the fire went unmanageable. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai was immediately alarmed after getting an information regarding the mishap. All the merchant ships near the location were alerted through the satellite-based communication network called the International Safety Net (ISN). The search operations to find the missing crew members have been ordered to take action as soon as possible. “It is our priority to save and rescue the four missing crew and also continue our efforts to salvage the vessel with the assistance of specialised vessels, which are being arranged,” a leading daily quoted Inspector General K R Nautiyal, the commander of the Coast Guard West region as saying.

