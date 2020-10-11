The cases registered against green activists who protested felling of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony will be withdrawn, state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that the State government has withdrawn cases registered against people who were protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey.He said the proposed car shed has been shifted from Aarey to Kanjur Marg. “We have withdrawn cases registered against people who were protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey. The proposed car shed has been shifted from Aarey to Kanjur Marg,” Thackeray said in a virtual address.

The announcement comes days after Thackeray had directed the Home Department to immediately start the procedure to withdraw cases registered against protesters last year for opposing the felling of trees for a proposed metro car-shed at Aarey colony.On October 4 last year, several hundred trees were being felled by MMRC as part of Metro project. A group of students and activists had gathered at the site to oppose the tree felling, which led to a clash.The police then booked 38 people and charged 29 of them.

The activists were arrested for obstructing public servants from discharging duty and for unlawful assembly.Following the arrests, the protesters have faced several issues such as finding a job, continuing their home rental agreements or applying for a passport.A tweet from the chief minister’s office had said that Thackeray has directed the state home department to begin the process of withdrawing the cases.Earlier, the Maharashtra government had stayed the order for the Aarey metro car shed project.

