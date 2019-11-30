Maha Vikas Aghadi floor test: The crisis over Maharashtra Deputy CM' post arose after Congress took the view that it would prefer a deputy chief minister’s post than the speaker's post as discussed earlier.

Maha Vikas Aghadi floor test: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Saturday won the floor test in Maharashtra, but it is still undecided over the second Deputy Chief Minister’s post. Reports said 169 MLAs voted in favour of the alliance government. Hectic parleys are on between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress, Shiv Sena over the post. The crisis arose after Congress took the view that it would prefer a deputy chief minister’s post than the speaker’s post as discussed earlier. Reports said Ahmed Patel and Sharad Pawar had held discussions over the issue as both Congress and NCP are eying the top post.

Clarifying the issue, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said the deputy chief minister’s post is with the NCP and the party will fill up the post after Nagpur Assembly session which will end around December 22, 2019. As per the power-sharing formula agreed upon by the three parties (Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena), the speaker will be elected from Congress MLAs, while a deputy CM will come from the NCP camp. Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray will be the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Who will get what*

——————-

– Deputy chief minister will be picked post-December 22, 2019

– Congress leader Nana Patole will be the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly. He will be appointed on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

– Apart from that, Congress will get the revenue, public works department (PWD) department

– The Nationalist Congress Party will get the Home, Finance ministry

– Shiv Sena will get irrigation department

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government will have to prove its majority on the floor of the House at 2 pm today. The alliance has claimed the support of at least 162 MLAs and to pass the floor test it needs the support of 145 MLAs. NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil, who was appointed as pro tem speaker of the Assembly on Friday, will conduct the floor test. Dilip Walse Patil replaced BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar who was earlier this week appointed to the post.

Once the full House is in order, Governor BS Koshyari will give his ceremonial speech, marking the start of a new assembly session on Monday, December 2, 2019.

BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said the Maha Vikas Aghadi changed Protem speaker from Kalidas Kolambkar to Dilip Walse Patil, which is legally wrong. The BJP is filing a petition with Governor Koshyari planning to approach the Supreme Court as the oath was not taken as per rules and the new Govt is violating all rules, Patil added.

In the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena won 56 seats, NCP won 54 and Congress won 44 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party won 105 seats.

* On the basis of reports published

