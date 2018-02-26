At a press conference in Bengaluru, Bharatiya Janata Party national President Amit Shah claimed that the Mahadayi dispute would be solved once BJP comes to power in Karnataka on Monday, February 26. Blaming, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, he said it was due to the current Karnataka regime that the river water sharing dispute is still not solved.

Asking about the strategies to win assembly elections in Karnataka, he said the strategies cannot be revealed in public. However, one of the main points of his strategy is to bolster Navashakti Kendras of BJP in the state, he insisted on strengthening BJP party workers/partisans. On the announcement of party candidates in the public functions, the BJP national president said, “that it is also a strategy of the party. The Parliamentary Board of the Party would select the candidates and it would take time.” BJP state unit chief Yeddyurappa and leader of opposition in Legislative Council K S Eshwarappa were among who were present at the event.

Understanding the backdrop of theMahadayi water dispute originates in Karnataka and flows to Goa and Maharashtra. All the three states are entwined in a perennial spat over water sharing for the last 30 years. The disagreement reached a flashpoint in 2002 when the Karnataka regime led by then chief mister SM Krishna decided to implement a long pending drinking water project by building a canal across two tributaries of the Mahadayi, Kalasa and Banduri. In 2002, BJP government had argued that the Kalasa Banduri project would result in a huge ecological imbalance in Goas as the river support the fragile ecosystem in Western Ghats regions of Goa

