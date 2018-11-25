Radium bands on cows, bulls to reduce accidents in Cuttack : The reflective tapes will ensure long-distance visibility even in dusty conditions. Reports said the high standard reflectivity and the glow of radium can be seen from a distance of more then a kilometre and it will help save precious lives of both the cattle and humans.

Radium bands on cows, bulls to reduce accidents in Cuttack: The local administration of Cuttack city on Saturday initiated a drive to fix radium reflector tapes on the horns and neck of stray animals in a bid to curb road accidents in the aftermath of the Mahanadi bridge accident that claimed 12 lives and injured several others. According to reports, the accident took place on Tuesday when the driver of the ill-fated bus lost control of the speeding vehicle when a buffalo came in front of it and swerved the bus to save the animal. The reflective tapes will ensure long-distance visibility even in dusty conditions. Reports said the high standard reflectivity and the glow of radium can be seen from a distance of more then a kilometre and it will help save precious lives of both the cattle and humans.

A private bus carrying 30 passengers from Talcher’s Balanda to Bhubaneswar fell from Mahanadi bridge near Jagatpur in Cuttack district on Tuesday. The Jagatpur Police recovered the body of the buffalo that died in the accident and also registered a case under sections 279, 337, 338 and 304 (A) of IPC against bus driver Khageshwar Muduli, Muduli is currently under treatment in Cuttack.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Police stuck orange radium reflective bands on the horns of 300 cows to prevent motorists from crashing into the animals as they wander across roads at night. In October 2018, the Etawah Police also wrapped glow-in-the-dark strips on the horns of stray bulls and cows to alert drivers even in pitch dark situation to bring down the number of road accidents involving stray cattle on roads and highways.

Apart from bad roads, inadequately-lit thoroughfares or drink-driving, canines and cattle too have become a potential threat fro motorists in the country. According to a 2013 data, one serious road accident in the country occurs every minute and at least 16 die on Indian roads every hour while 5 lives end on Delhi’s roads everyday.

