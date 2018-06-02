Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday termed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh’s comments on Mahanadi totally unacceptable and said the state has committed a big mistake after it decided to construct barrages on the Mahanadi upstream unilaterally. During BJP's Vikas Yatra in his state on May 29, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman had said that nobody can stop his state from utilising Mahanadi river water.

“Raman Singh’s remark on the Mahanadi issue is deplorable. The people here have been saying that Chhattisgarh has a committed mistake. I also admit it,” Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, was quoted as saying.

He further added that the decision of Chhattisgarh to construct barrages on the Mahanadi upstream unilaterally is a huge mistake. He also said that such actions do need a strict and appropriate action from the tribunals.

The Mahanadi has been a serious bone of contention between the two states. Odisha has been opposing Chhattisgarh from a construction work on upstream of Mahanadi, which will block the flow of water to downstream.

Following Pradhan’s comment, BJD leader PK Deb said that finally Pradhan has said the truth. He further asserted that BJP’s stand on Mahanadi water dispute is not clear.

“The prime minister during his recent address at a public meeting in Cuttack had furnished wrong information on the formation of a tribunal,” the BJD spokesman alleged.

The Odisha government had moved the court in December, 2016, seeking an order asking Chhattisgarh to stop its construction work in projects on the upstream of Mahanadi, saying it had affected the river flow in the State. It had also pitched for setting up of the tribunal.

