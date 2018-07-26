A 13-year-old boy raped his 3-year-old neighbour in Thane, police said on Wednesday. Reports said that the minor boy raped the girl while watching a porn clip on his mobile phone in Kashimira. The boy was detained on Wednesday and has been sent to a remand home in Kashimira.

A three-year-old girl was raped by a 13-year-old boy in Maharashtra’s Thane, police said on Wednesday. Reports said that the minor boy raped the girl while watching a porn clip on his mobile phone in Kashimira. The minor boy was moved to a remand home after girl’s mother reported the crime to the police. According to Inspector Vaibhav Shinagare of Kashimira police station, the boy used to live in the apartment next to that of the girl. The incident took place when the girl’s mother had gone out to buy fruits from the market, while the victim was with her grandmother in the apartment.

The boy asked the grandmother that if could take the girl to his house and promised her that he will take care of her. At that time, the boy’s mother had also gone out of the home to drop his sibling to a class. He then took her to his home, where he raped the 3-year-old girl. Girl’s mother, who was on her way back noticed that her daughter was crying in the next apartment. When she went to take her back, the boy at first did not open the door for a while. After he opened the door, the mother noticed that her daughter had been raped.

After taking the cognisance of the matter, the police registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC and relevant sections of of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012, the police said. They girl has been also sent for medical examination and the police is waiting for her medical report.

