Two persons were killed and four others were injured after a container rammed into a luxury bus at Dahanu's Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway. The incident took place at 7:30 in the morning near the famous Mahalaxmi temple in Palghar district.

At least two persons killed while four others were injured after a container truck rammed into a luxury bus at Dahanu’s Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway in the early hours on Tuesday, April 10. According to reports in a leading daily, the accident took place near the famous Mahalaxmi temple at around 7:30 am. As there was an annual fair going on in that area there were many eyewitnesses, who claimed that the luxury bus carrying passengers was plying on the road when its tyre got leaked.

Meanwhile, to check the flat tyre the bus driver landed the vehicle on the main lane and got down from the bus when suddenly the speeding container smashed into the bus from behind. The deceased persons travelling in the bus have been identified as the cleaner and a passenger, while the four others injured were travelling in the container truck out of which two persons are said to be in a critical condition. moreover, due to the incident, roads got blocked as people gathered on the streets.

#Maharashtra: 2 killed, 4 injured after a container vehicle hit a luxury bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar district. Injured being treated at hospital. pic.twitter.com/g7jpFMPcbY — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018

As per reports, the injured have been admitted to the hospital and are being treated. Further, there have been a number of similar accidents but a major accident took place on Tuesday near Khandala where at least 17 people were killed and over 15 are severely injured after a truck hit a barricade on Pune-Satara highway. Reports said that the driver lost control of the vehicle while taking a dangerous turn at a difficult shaped road near Khandala tunnel.

