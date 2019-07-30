4 opposite lawmakers resigned their party in Maharashtra ahead of the assembly polls in the state. There is speculation that these 4 legislators likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

4 lawmakers from the opposition party likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra ahead of the assembly election in the state. Three legislators from the NCP and one from Congress – submitted their resignation letter today. However, these 4 lawmakers are expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tomorrow in Mumbai.

Three NCP lawmakers – Vibhab Pichad, Shivendra Raje Bhosale, and Sandeep Naik- resigned their party today. Last week, NCP Mumbai chief Sachin Ahir resigned from the party and joined Shiv Sena.

All three of them are relatives of senior NCP leaders and likely to contest in the upcoming assembly election on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

Vaibhav Pichad, who is the son of former Maharashtra NCP chief Madhukar Pichad, has announced that he decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Pichad also said that he is joining BJP because Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assured him to resolve some issues of his constituency. However, Vaibhav Pichad represents the Akole constituency in Ahmednagar district. There is speculation that his father, Madhukar Pichad is also likely to join BJP.

Sandeep Naik, another lawmaker from NCP is also expected to join BJP. He is the nephew of Ganesh Naik, who is a senior NCP leader from Navi Mumbai.

Shivendra Raje Bhosale, cousin of NCP legislator from Satara, Udayan Raje Bhosale, also resigned from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today.

All three NCP leaders quit their party on Tuesday after meeting Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade. These announcements came one day after senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, nephew of the party chief Sharad Pawar said, Bhosale is very much a part of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Congress MLA from Wadala, Kalidas Kolambkar, quit the Congress party today. Kolambkar was a member of Shiv Sena and joined Congress party in the year of 2004.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App