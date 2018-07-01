In yet another incident of mob lynching, at least people were killed by villagers on Sunday in Maharashtra's Dhule on suspicion of being a gang of child kidnappers. According to reports, the victims were seen getting down from a state transport bus in the tribal village of Rainpanda. Police have registered a case and detained 15 villagers who were part of the lynching gang in connection with the case.

At least 5 people were killed in Maharashtra on Sunday by villagers on suspicion of being a gang of child kidnappers, according to local police. The incident happened in Dhule city of Maharashtra, which is around 320 km from capital Mumbai. The incident has taken place at a time when the country is witnessing various similar incidents, raising questions on implementation of law and order situation by state authorities. The lynching was surfaced after messages were circulated over social media, including WhatsApp, about child-kidnappers in the area.

According to reports, the victims were seen getting down from a state transport bus in the tribal village of Rainpanda. Reports say that one victim has been identified as Dadarav Bhosale, who hails from Solapur district of the state. Police have detained 15 villagers who were part of the lynching gang in connection with the case.

