Maharashtra: Nine people have been killed in a major accident between a truck and a car on Pune-Solapur highway in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The mishap took place when the driver of the car lost control over it and hit a truck, resulting in the on-spot death of nine persons. Some reports suggest that the deceased were college students who were returning from Raigarh in a car.

Reports have identified the deceased as Vishal Subhash Yadav, Parvez Attar, Nikhil Chandrakant, Akshay Bharat Waikar, Noor Mahmud Abbas Daaya, Akshay Chandrakant Ghige, Shubham Ramdas Bhise, Zuber Aziz Mulani and Datta Ganesh Yadav. All the nine were the residents of Pune’s Yawat village.

Last year in April, at least 17 people were killed and 18 others injured on Pune-Satara highway. The accident happened when a truck carrying construction workers overturned on the highway after it hit the barricade.

