A Home Ministry report has claimed that Indian states Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh were most unsafe for senior citizens in the country. The report called Crimes in India has said that about 40% crimes against senior citizens between 2014 and 2016 took place in these two states. Despite a record decline in 2016, the national capital, Delhi was still among the top 7 states in such crimes. The 2014 numbers clearly depict that 39.64 % of the total 18,714 cases filed across the country were registered from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Both the states are being ruled by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

These two states are two of the largest geographically largest states in India. The 2015 statistics says that out of total 20,352 cases of crimes against senior citizens in India, 39.04% were filed in these two states. The numbers have increased every year, as data shows that 40.03 crimes took place in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Now, let’s talk about the statistics of an individual, Maharashtra topped the crime against senior citizens tally with 3,981, 4,4561 and 4,694 cases in 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively. The neighborhood state, Madhya Pradesh was not behind in numbers with 3,438, 3,456 and 3,877 cases in 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

South Indian states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana were also most unsafe after the central India state with most cases of crimes were registered against elderly persons. Delhi has improved its law and order as far as the safety of senior citizens is concerned. The hilly state Uttrakhand and northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland have reported less than cases of crime against senior citizens in last 3 years. A study also suggests that 66% of the elderly people feel that role of police and lawyers is supportive in controlling crime against them.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) is an Indian government agency responsible for collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code (IPC). NCRB is headquartered in New Delhi and is part of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

