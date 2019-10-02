Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: BJP has released the 2nd list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019. The elections in Maharashtra would be held on October 21 and counting of votes would be done October 24.

As all parties have been gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, BJP released its second candidates’ list on Wednesday. The list was carrying 14 names, according to which, BJP has fielded Gopichand Padalkar against NCP leader Ajit Pawar in the battle of Baramati.

Other 13 BJP candidates were Mohan Gokul Suryawanshi from Sakri (ST), Pratapdada Arunbhau Adasad from Dhamangaon Railway, Ramesh Mawaskar from Melghat (ST), Gopaldas Agarwal from Gondiya, Amrish Raje Atram from Aheri (ST), Nilay Naik from Pusad, Namdev Sasane from Umarkhed (SC), Dilip Barase from Baglan (ST), Kumar Uttamchan Aailani from Ulhas Nagar, Sanjay Bhagade from Maval, Namita Mundada from Kaij (SC), Shailesh Lahoti from Latur City, Udgir (SC) candidate Amil Kamble.

Second list of BJP candidates for the ensuing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra. https://t.co/YGerOD7lL4 pic.twitter.com/X07GKqDOeD — BJP (@BJP4India) October 2, 2019

Earlier, the party had released a list of 125 candidates which was seen a balanced one carrying the names of BJP and ShivSena candidates equally. The first list had names of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, and other saffron top brass.

A few hours ago, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackrey had also released its second candidates’ list for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election 2019. This time, MNS gambled on fresh faces mostly this time and almost all candidates were new to electoral politics. Raj Thackeray’s party has not named any candidate from the Worli constituency as ShivSena scion Aaditya Thackeray would be contesting from this seat.

Aaditya would be the first person from the Thackeray clan to fight elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that elections would be held on Maharashtra’s all 288 assembly seats on October 21 and the counting of votes would be done October 24. CM Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government has been ruling the state and according to the NewsX-Polstart opinion poll, the saffron party would be returning to the power with a thumping victory.

