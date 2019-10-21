BJP Vs Congress in Maharashtra, Haryana assembly election 2019: The key economic indices have not been lending a helpful hand for the BJP, which has utilized its star speakers, Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to skewer the Congress on issues of nationalism rather than the dip in the economy that has begun to worry many watchers and analysts.

BJP Vs Congress in Maharashtra, Haryana assembly election 2019: The Congress has been left a pale figure in Maharashtra and Haryana as both states saw a vigorous campaign focused on larger issues of nationalism including the abrogation of Article 370 other than civic amenities. This is despite the crisis in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank based out of Mumbai where depositors were protesting on the inability to draw their hard-saved money. Four depositors have died, including one who committed suicide and one elderly man whose son could not access the money for his father’s treatment.

With Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi not able to campaign as effectively and Rahul Gandhi joining the campaign late, it looks like more like the party is looking at voter fatigue with the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and its decisions which have left the country in a state heading towards a recession. The key economic indices have not been lending a helpful hand for the BJP, which has utilized its star speakers, Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to skewer the Congress on issues of nationalism rather than the dip in the economy that has begun to worry many watchers and analysts.

The BJP has been gung-ho in its ticket distribution and has denied tickets to non-performing MLA in both states as well as those who could spring a surprise against Devendra Fadnavis, who is set to become the CM again. The party has been on the backfoot over the cutting of Aarey forest in Mumbai to make way for a Mumbai Metro shed and has been hiding behind definitions of forest to turn a blind-eye towards the felling. Despite the popular stir to protect the trees which was a social media breakout event this year with people opposing Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, the trees were cut in a span of a few hours late at night. The Shiv Sena, keyed up on Aaditya Thackeray’s poll debut, took a stance in favour of the trees and spoke of being a true opposition to its ally, the BJP.

How the voters of Mumbai remember the trees of Aarey and the PMC Bank swindle and how the rest of the state registers their dissatisfaction, if it does, will be clear on October 24 when the results come out.

