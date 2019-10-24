In the early trends, it seems clear that BJP-Shiv Sena will emerge as the winner in the Assembly elections 2019. The voting that was held on October 21 has shown slump this Assembly election 2019. But the alliance forged by Shiv Sena and BJP is leading on more than 200 seats where the BJP leads on 119 seats while Shiv Sena leads on 46 seats.

Congress, who once had the major hand in Maratha politics, now fights for its survival in the state. The party had failed to win a single seat in the Lok Sabha polls 2019. So far in the counting, the party is leading on a single seat.

The counting starts at 8 am today amid tight security witnessed outside the counting centres across the state.

Also Read: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala says neither Congress nor BJP will win more than 40 seats in Haryana Assembly Elections 2019

Talking about the NCP, Ajit Pawar, the nephew of chief Sharad Pawar leads against Gopichand Padalkar from Baramati. The BJP CM Candidate Devendra Fadnavis also leads from Nagpur against Ashish Deshmukh.

Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray is also leading from the Worli seat. Aaditya is likely to be the deputy chief minister candidate for the party. Shiv Sena leaders including Sanjay Raut has said that he wants to see Thackeray scion, Aaditya, as the next Maharashtra CM. He added BJP alone would not be able to form the next government without Shiv Sena’s support.

Also Read: Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections Results 2019: Counting starts at 8 am, can BJP continue its winning streak?

Both alliance partners BJP-Shiv Sena try to take the lead on each other in the state. Shiv-Sena had even campaigned against BJP. Recently, during the chopping of trees in Aarey colony, the sena leaders criticized the BJP leadership when authorities jailed and thrashed scores of activists in the area.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App