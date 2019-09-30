Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray's elder son Aaditya Thackeray is likely to contest his maiden election from Worli in Mumbai. Aaditya Thackeray is going to be the first Thackeray to contest elections. Reports said that he has been given the A-B form along with other 20 Shiv Sena candidates on Sunday,

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Putting an end to the months-old speculations, Shiv Sena has formally announced to field Aaditya Thackeray from the Worli assembly constituency in Mumbai. The elder son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray is the first Thackeray family member to contest elections in the history of the party, founded by his grandfather late Bal Thackeray in 1966. Earlier on Sunday, Shiv Sena distributed A-B form to some of the Sena leaders, including Aaditya Thackeray.

Meanwhile, the alliance, BJP-Shiv Sena, is yet to announce their seat-sharing pact for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. It has been reported that the alliance could make the official announcement today. The seat allocation of BJP-Shiv Sena is likely to be announced in a joint press conference chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

This year, the party did not formally announce the list of candidates but issued A-B forms to over 20 candidates. The candidates will contest on the seats, which are secured by the Shiv Sena. Reports said that Aaditya Thackeray would contest from the Worli assembly seat, currently acquired by sitting MLA Sunil Shinde. Worli assembly seat, a Shiv Sena bastion, won’t be hard to win for Aaditya Thackeray.

On Sunday, the BJP also convened the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to finalise its candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. The meeting was held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, and BJP working president JP Nadda.

Aaditya Thackeray would file his nomination papers soon after the BJP-Shiv Sena would announce its seat-sharing announcement, the reports said. He is also scheduled to address a gathering of party workers today in Worli.

Among those who have been issued the A-B forms include MoS Animal Husbandry Arjun Khotkar (Jalna, in Jalna district), MoS for water resources Purandar MLA Vijay Shivtare, MoS home and sitting MLA from Sawantwadi Deepkar Kesarkar.

